Linda Jean Anderson
Union - Linda Jean Anderson, 59 years age, tragically passed away as the result of a fire at her home. Linda was preceded in death by her father, William F. Rosselet; stepfather, Ronald G. Smith; brother, Michael Rosselet; nephew, David Lee Verbryke; and her beloved pets. She will be greatly missed by her dear mother, Betty Ann Smith. Her memory will be forever cherished by her children, Justin Anderson (Adrienne), Jaime Anderson (Ryan Marek), Jesse Anderson, and Joshua Anderson; and sisters, Karen Verbryke (Jim) and Kathy Watson. Linda will be remembered as a remarkable woman that loved her family and had a special place in her heart for animals. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A Catholic Blessing will take place at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Best Friends Animal Society at http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/Anderson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020