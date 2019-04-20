|
|
Linda Johnson
Florence - Linda K. Johnson, age 77, of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the UK Medical Center. Linda was born on April 16, 1942 to the late Marvin and Gladys Keith. She is preceded in death by her son, Brian Keith Borchers. Linda leaves behind a son, Robert J. Borchers II. and his wife, Brandy of Lexington; and her granddaughters, Olivia and Georgia Grace. She also leaves behind many beloved friends. Linda earned her master's degree and rank one + in education. Her passion was education and she taught 4th grade for many years in Northern Kentucky. She was a world traveler and ranked #3 in the world in Ball Room Dancing. She was a long-time member of Florence Christian Church, and proudly belonged to their community outreach program called the Listeners. She was a fierce UK fan and treasured every moment of it. She was known for her witty sense of humor paralleled by her great curiosity of the world. She will be remembered as a strong, wonderful, loving and caring person who will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042. Services will follow at 7 PM. Burial will take place Wednesday at 11 AM at Owenton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be left in Linda's honor to the UK Markey Cancer Center, 800 Rose Street, Pavilion CC, Lexington, KY 40536. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019