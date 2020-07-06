Linda Kay Perkins
Venice, FL - Linda Kay Perkins (Gillum) 77 of Venice, Florida formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Mrs. Perkins was born on October 13,1942 in Birmingham, AL., to William Neville and Jesse Eloise (Danner) Gillum. Wife of the late Kenneth L. Perkins. Survivors include her son, William Kenneth Perkins; sister of, William N. Gillum and Gary P. Gillum; grandson, William K. Perkins,II. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Rose Tannkersley Perkins and brother-in-law, Kenneth D. Perkins. Linda lived in Marietta, GA, until the age of seven, when her family moved to Alexandria, VA, she attended Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and the University of Cincinnati, from 1960-1964, and graduated with a B.S. in Music Education. She was a teacher for 32 years and retired in June, 2000. She taught primary and special education students. After retirement, Linda and her husband, Ken moved to Venice, FL., in June, 2000.
A memorial service will take place at a later date in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, FL is handling arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tourette Association of America, tourette.org
.