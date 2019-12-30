Resources
Linda L. (Anderson) Hines

Linda L. (Anderson) Hines Obituary
Linda L. Hines (nee Anderson)

Cincinnati - Loving mother of James L. Hines and Debbie A. (Daniel) Bruce. Grandmother of Hunter, Allie, Hailey and Jessica. Daughter of Anna Rose Salmons and the late James Lee Anderson. Dear friend and formerly married to Arnold Hines. Cousin of Butch Showalter. Linda retired as a nurse from and had a love for animals and visiting the Cincinnati Zoo. Linda passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the age of 72. Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Zoo or . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
