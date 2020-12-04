1/1
Linda L. McMullin
Linda L. McMullin

Colerain Township - Linda L. McMullin (nee Garber) Beloved wife of Robert A. McMullin for 54 years. Dear mother of Lisa (Bill) Henderson, Greg (Melinda) McMullin, Lori McMullin and Doug (Valerie) McMullin. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Peggy and Harold Burch and Harold Garber. Devoted sister of Jeff (Kathy) Garber, Paul Burch and the late Valerie Graves. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. Age 73 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Thursday from 5 PM until the time of a Memorial Service at 6:30 PM. Burial will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park on Friday at 10 AM. Memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit Linda's obituary on neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com to access a link to the funeral webcast or leave a condolence for the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
DEC
10
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
DEC
11
Burial
10:00 AM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
