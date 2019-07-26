Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Linda Lawson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lawson

Add a Memory
Linda Lawson Obituary
Linda Lawson

West Chester - (nee Bryant), passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Floyd A. Lawson; devoted mother of Angela (Norman) Ruth, J.C. Witt, Jeremy (Deana) Lawson, Elissa (Bob) Heilman and Celeste (Timothy) Werley; loving daughter of Clifford and the late Vivian Bryant; dear sister of Barbara Hembree, Tina Delay, Cindy Morris and the late Kelly Bryant; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 1. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now