Linda Lee Loos
Alexandria - Linda Lee Loos (nee Simmons), Alexandria, KY age 91 was called to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1928 in Cold Spring, KY. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Mason Loos; brother, Edgar Bernard Simmons Jr.; son, Mark Loos; daughter, Jan Seibert; grandson, Jack Fessler. She leaves behind her children: Joy (Ronald) Wood, Eric (Barbara) Loos and Jill (John) Fessler; five grandchildren: Logan (Nora) Wood, Derek Wood, Michael (Allyssa) Fessler, Jessica (Joshua) Seitz and Caleb Loos; seven great-grandchildren: Nolan, Lily and Luna Wood, Faith, Todd, and Mariah Seitz and Jackson Fessler. Linda and Ervin were both graduates of Campbell County High School Class of 1948. Linda worked at Silver Grove School as a secretary and she later worked as a seamstress at several local Cincinnati businesses. Linda made quilts for the St. John Lutheran Church Mission Project. She loved to play with her grandchildren, camp, read books, travel, crochet and sew. A Celebration of Life was held on July 18th at the Jolly Event Center, Wilder, KY. Donations may be made in her memory to: St. John Lutheran Church 5977 Lower Tug Fork Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
.