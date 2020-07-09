1/1
Linda Lee Loos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Lee Loos

Alexandria - Linda Lee Loos (nee Simmons), Alexandria, KY age 91 was called to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1928 in Cold Spring, KY. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Mason Loos; brother, Edgar Bernard Simmons Jr.; son, Mark Loos; daughter, Jan Seibert; grandson, Jack Fessler. She leaves behind her children: Joy (Ronald) Wood, Eric (Barbara) Loos and Jill (John) Fessler; five grandchildren: Logan (Nora) Wood, Derek Wood, Michael (Allyssa) Fessler, Jessica (Joshua) Seitz and Caleb Loos; seven great-grandchildren: Nolan, Lily and Luna Wood, Faith, Todd, and Mariah Seitz and Jackson Fessler. Linda and Ervin were both graduates of Campbell County High School Class of 1948. Linda worked at Silver Grove School as a secretary and she later worked as a seamstress at several local Cincinnati businesses. Linda made quilts for the St. John Lutheran Church Mission Project. She loved to play with her grandchildren, camp, read books, travel, crochet and sew. A Celebration of Life was held on July 18th at the Jolly Event Center, Wilder, KY. Donations may be made in her memory to: St. John Lutheran Church 5977 Lower Tug Fork Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved