Linda Lou Henson Schalk
Alexandria - Linda Lou Henson Schalk (nee Michael), of Alexandria, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 28, 2020. Linda was born in North Carolina to JoeAnna and Clifford Michael and was raised in Newport, KY. Linda retired from Procter and Gamble after 24 years of service. Linda loved her family and was a loyal friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She doted on her grandchildren and spoiled them rotten. She was kind, compassionate and caring. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. Linda was preceded in death by: her husbands, Charles Henson and William Reinhart; sisters, Peggy Leonard and Kathy Schroer; brother, Ronald Michael. She is survived by: her husband, Thomas Schalk; sons, Ira (Denise) Henson, Scott (Beth) Henson and Gary (Heather) Henson; sisters, Judy (Roger) Henson and Cheri (Darrell) Thomas; brothers, John (Joyce) Michael, Richard (Carol) Michael and James Michael; grandchildren: Ashley, Mykayla, Zoey, Landon, Nick, Hannah, and Kian Henson; great grandson, Owen Henson. Visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at Alexandria Funeral Home from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020