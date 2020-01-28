Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Schalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lou Henson Schalk

Add a Memory
Linda Lou Henson Schalk Obituary
Linda Lou Henson Schalk

Alexandria - Linda Lou Henson Schalk (nee Michael), of Alexandria, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 28, 2020. Linda was born in North Carolina to JoeAnna and Clifford Michael and was raised in Newport, KY. Linda retired from Procter and Gamble after 24 years of service. Linda loved her family and was a loyal friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her. She doted on her grandchildren and spoiled them rotten. She was kind, compassionate and caring. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. Linda was preceded in death by: her husbands, Charles Henson and William Reinhart; sisters, Peggy Leonard and Kathy Schroer; brother, Ronald Michael. She is survived by: her husband, Thomas Schalk; sons, Ira (Denise) Henson, Scott (Beth) Henson and Gary (Heather) Henson; sisters, Judy (Roger) Henson and Cheri (Darrell) Thomas; brothers, John (Joyce) Michael, Richard (Carol) Michael and James Michael; grandchildren: Ashley, Mykayla, Zoey, Landon, Nick, Hannah, and Kian Henson; great grandson, Owen Henson. Visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 at Alexandria Funeral Home from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral Service will be Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Alexandria Cemetery. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -