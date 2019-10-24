|
Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes
Cheviot - Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes, 62, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Fri, Oct. 18, 2019. She is survived by her children Mickey (Julia) Hill and Jeni (Heather) Langenecker; her sister JoAnn (Jim) Marshall; and granddaughters Lexie and Makenzie Hill. Visitation will be held on Mon, Oct. 28, 2019 from 12PM to 1PM at Southland Missionary Baptist Church, 2485 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio followed by a memorial service.
