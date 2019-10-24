Resources
Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes

Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes Obituary
Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes

Cheviot - Linda Marie (Burnette) Holmes, 62, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Fri, Oct. 18, 2019. She is survived by her children Mickey (Julia) Hill and Jeni (Heather) Langenecker; her sister JoAnn (Jim) Marshall; and granddaughters Lexie and Makenzie Hill. Visitation will be held on Mon, Oct. 28, 2019 from 12PM to 1PM at Southland Missionary Baptist Church, 2485 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio followed by a memorial service.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
