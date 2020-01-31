|
Linda Paulette Camfield Robinson
Corinth - Mrs. Linda Paulette Camfield Robinson, a Corinth resident, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence at the age of 71. She was the wife of Bernard "Bernie" Robinson.
Mrs. Robinson was a homemaker in recent years. She was a former employee of Sun Manufacturing of 20 years. She was a member of the Williamstown Church of God. She loved to cook and was well known for her homemade cheesecake. She loved the Cincinnati Reds and loved to dance to all types of music.
On July 17, 1948 in English, KY, Linda was born to the late Thomas Camfield and Elsie Gainus. She was united in marriage to Bernie Robinson on February 13, 1999. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Troy Quire of Bethlehem, KY, Howard "Buddy" (Cindy) Chipman, Jr. of Gulf Breeze, FL, Robert A. Chipman of Florence, KY, two daughters, Stacey (Mark) Cornell of Burlington, KY, Laura (Brandon) Rose of Dry Ridge, KY, one sister, Maryann Cochran of Jeffersonville, IN, eighteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-3pm at the Elliston - Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY. Funeral Services will be at 3pm. Pastor Wayne Gulliams will be officiating. Future burial will be at the convenience of the family in the KY Veterans Cemetery, North, Williamstown, KY.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020