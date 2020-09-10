1/1
Linda Posinski
Linda Posinski

Falmouth - Linda Rae Posinski, 62, of Falmouth, KY passed away on September 8, 2020. She had worked for Duro Bag. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Falmouth, KY. She enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was the daughter of James and Rita Rose (Mindermann) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents. Along with her husband, James Posinski; Son; Joshua Rice, Brother; Jeff Smith and Sister; Mary Smith. She is survived by daughter; Jackie Rice. Sons; John W. Rice II and Luke Posinski. Brothers; Jim (Donna), Donald (Clara), Thomas and Tony Smith. Sisters; Rita Ross, Judy (Peggy) Smith, Joy (Charlie) Corbin, Janet Rice, Rose Fuller, Bev (Keith) Sellers, Paula (Kim) Smith, Lori (Dwayne) Cox and Robin Provencher. Grandchildren; Tyler, Kenzie, Brooklyn, Briana, Elana, Gavin and Eliza. Great Grandchildren; Kayden, Kynzlee, Haiden, Kye and Kaine. Visitation will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5pm-8pm. Service will begin at 8pm. Graveside burial will take place at Smith Family Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11am. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
11
Service
08:00 PM
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Smith Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
