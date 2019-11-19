Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Anointed Church of the Living God
4924 Marion Avenue
Norwood, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Anointed Church of the Living God
4924 Marion Avenue
Norwood, OH
Linda Rae Clem

Linda Rae Clem Obituary
Linda Rae Clem

Batavia - (nee Curd) Beloved wife of Horace Clem "Zeek" for 17 years. Devoted mother of Terri Lynn (Michael) McCarthy, Charlene (Christopher) Moore, Donna (the late Gary) Puckett & Beverly (Roger) Johnson. Loving grandmother of Jason, Crystal, Chad, Michaela, Faith & the late Joshua, great grandmother of Royce & Johanna. Adored sister of the late Cathy Sue Vaught. Passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, November 18. Age 73. Residence Batavia. Visitation will be held at the Anointed Church of the Living God, 4924 Marion Avenue, Norwood, OH 45212 on Saturday, November 23 from 11AM-2PM, with funeral services beginning at 2PM. Burial will take place on Monday at 12noon at the Myers Cemetery at the coroner of Rt 28/Rt48, Batavia. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
