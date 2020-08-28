1/1
Linda Rieskamp
Linda Rieskamp

Wellington - Linda Rieskamp, 74, of Wellington, FL passed away Monday, August 24th in her home after a long struggle with lung disease.

She grew up in Dayton, KY, where some of her family and life-long friends remain.

Linda graduated from Dayton High School where she was a majorette.

Linda was employed with the IRS for over 30 years, during that time she attended Palm Beach Community College and studied accounting. She had worked her way up in the IRS and retired as a Customer Service Specialist. Towards the end of her career she joined a special task force with the IRS.

Linda was married to her high school sweetheart, Jim for 55 years. They met at the local swimming pool where he was the handsome lifeguard and she was the blonde babe.

Linda enjoyed spending time with family and friends, studying the word of God, fishing, bird watching, Disney World, walking on the beach searching for beach glass, the South Florida Fair, going to garage sales and dancing, especially line dancing. She was always prepared and ready to do anything.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Wilburn Pyles; Mother, Margaret Pyles Lawton; Brother, David Pyles; Sons, Robert Rieskamp and Dennis Rieskamp.

Linda's memory will be cherished by her Husband, Jim Rieskamp; Brother, Steve Lawton (Kym); Daughter, Cindy (Josh) Rieskamp Bennett; Granddaughter, Caylee, who loves her very much and called her "Mimi" and Brother-in-law Joe Rieskamp (Reynolds). Linda will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended families, and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: St. Jude or First Baptist Church of Dayton, 501 Dayton Ave, Dayton, KY 41074. Linda's Great Grandfather helped build this church.

Visitation will be held 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Florida Gardens First Baptist Church 7800 Lake Worth Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33467 on September 4, 2020 with a service beginning at 1 PM led by Pastor Jim Reneau. Private burial to follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at 4:30 PM at the South Florida Fairgrounds 9067 Southern Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Masks will be provided, and social distancing required.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Florida Gardens First Baptist Church
SEP
4
Service
01:00 PM
Florida Gardens First Baptist Church
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
South Florida Fairgrounds
