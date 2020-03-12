|
Linda Roesel
Newport - Linda (Stuttler) Roesel, 72, a very proud lifetime resident of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Linda retired after 38 years as a dedicated employee with the City of Newport Police Department as a traffic controller and records clerk. She was a member of the F.O.P and a Kentucky Colonel. Linda was a very caring person, always thinking of others before herself. She was an avid reader, loved to participate in city activities, traveling, taking care of her cats and other animals. She was the daughter of Charles (Buddy) and Dorothy (Hindmarch) Stuttler. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Trimnell and brother, Michael Stuttler. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Jodie) Dieters, David Dieters and Earl Roesel; sister, Sharon Stuttler; grandsons, William (Nikayla), Derek (Jen) and David (Kim) Dieters; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday, March 17 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., Newport. Mass 10am on Wednesday, March 18 at Holy Spirit Church, 825 Washington Ave., Newport. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are suggested to S.A.A.P., P.O. Box 72040, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020