Cold Spring - Linda Scholz (nee Krugel), age 73, of Cold Spring, KY passed away suddenly from an automobile accident on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Linda was born in Louisville, KY in 1946 to parents, Marvin and Doris (nee Greenwell) Krugel. She was a former registered nurse for Bethesda Hospital and retired from Option Care, Milford, OH. She attended St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth Scholz; two sons, Martin (Angela Drew) Scholz and Andrew (Sheila Roach) Scholz; brother, Marvin "Skip" (Pam) Krugel, Jr.; sisters, Jean (David) Holliger and Debbie (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren, Reyna and Ben Scholz. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019