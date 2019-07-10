Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stith Funeral Home
2988 Phyllis Court
Hebron, OH
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Stith Funeral Home
2988 Phyllis Court
Hebron, OH
Linda Susan Reaves


1949 - 2019
Linda Susan Reaves Obituary
Linda Susan Reaves

Florence - Linda S. Reaves (nee Gertler), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born in Covington, Kentucky, to her late parents, Ray Gertler and Jean Honeycutt Rhein. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Reaves. Left to mourn Linda's passing are her children, Tiffany Janeway, Mike Lucas (Jessie) and Madison Kafka (Danny); her grandchildren, Jake, Rilie, Carter Jo, Ayla, Arayah, Koltyn, and Kaseyn; her brother, Ray Gertler (Nancy); sisters, Penny Kathman (Randy) and Sherri Nowell (Larry). Linda enjoyed camping and boating. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and friends. A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 10, 2019
