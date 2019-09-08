|
|
Linda Wellbaum
Cincinnati - Linda (née Iacobucci) Wellbaum, age 97, died peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by her children. She was the loving wife of the late Jack Wellbaum for 65 years. She leaves behind her daughter Lisa Geber and her husband Stephen, son Ray Wellbaum and his wife Karen, daughter Laura Kalaitzoglou, six grandchildren, (Stephanie, Lauren, Leah, Alex, Erik and Emma), and two great grandchildren. Linda was an accomplished musician, (a pianist and harpist), who performed extensively with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Dayton Philharmonic and many other ensembles. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music, she was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, Matinee Musicale, and the American Harp Society. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family and to music. A private burial service for the family has been held. An Open House celebrating Linda's life will take place on Sunday, September 15 from 2:30 - 5:30pm at Evergreen Retirement Community, 230 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to (hospiceofcincinnati.org; 513-865-1616), and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 1241 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019