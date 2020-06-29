LINDA WILMES
Florence - Linda Wilmes, 69, of Florence, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 18, 1950 in Loyall, KY, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Blanche Dingus. Linda cared for others and worked as a nurse for over 30 years before her retirement. Linda will always be remembered as a fun-loving person who loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in the word. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Ronald Dingus, Verlin Dingus and Willard Dingus and sister: Midge Hensley. Linda is survived by her sons: Chris (Brandy Cook) Spurlock and Jason (Shepry) Wilmes; daughter: Angela (Jeremy) Hein; brothers: Bob (Eve) Dingus and Jim Dingus and grandchildren: Joey and Mavis Wilmes and Patrick and Lincoln Hein. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association at Heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.