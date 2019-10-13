Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
1925 - 2019
Cincinnati - YUAN, Linda Huang (January 27, 1925 - September 3, 2019), Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John H.K. Yuan, her parents Pau Kiu Huang and Sui Kee Liang, and her sister Eugenia (Eugene) Hsi. Sister to Jaye (Jimmy) Wan of San Francisco, CA, loving mother of Terence T.Y. (Jennifer) Yuan of St. Louis, MO, Daryl Lynn (Christopher Bird) Yuan of Newtown, CT, devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Cameron (Danielle), and Austin Yuan, Aunt of nieces, Emily (Norman Hoover) and Debbie (Gary Trinklein) Hsi, and nephews, Jeff and Greg (Lisa) Wan. Friends may call on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Spring Groves Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223 from 1:00PM until time of service at 2:00PM. Memorials can be directed to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care of Danbury, Connecticut or , Ohio. Spring Groves Funeral Home oversees arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 13, 2019
