Lindsay Ash
Cincinnati - ASH, Lindsay Marie. She is the beloved daughter of Jerry and Patti (nee Duccilli) Ash. Cherished sister of Jerry (Veda Chokshi) Ash Jr. Devoted granddaughter of Dr. Harry (Eloise) Duccilli and the late Thelma Duccilli, and Norma (the late William) Ash. Dear niece to Janet (Michael) Daniel, James Duccilli, Bob (Irene) Duccilli, Steve (Jackie) Duccilli, Sharon (Bob) Hornung and numerous cousins. Lindsay's journey was filled with love, courage, strength, and faith and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Lindsay passed away at home on July 6, 2020 at the age of 33. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Heal, or to Hart Animal Rescue, through which Lindsay adopted her much loved cat Wilma. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com