Lindsay Kent Mitchell
Florence - Lindsay Kent Mitchell, 22, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft Thomas KY. Lindsay worked as a Deputy Jailer at the Campbell County Detention Center and was a member of Burlington Baptist Church in Burlington. Survivors include her parents Jeffrey and Amber Mitchell of Burlington, brother Christopher (Courtney, nephews Weston and Archer) Mitchell of Florence, sister Bethany Mitchell of Florence, grandparents Georgia and Gary Sargent, Barbara and Arthur Noel, and Ralph and Beatrice Reeves. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation, funeral services, and burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to a in Lindsay's name. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019