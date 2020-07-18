Lindy Smith Sebree
91, passed away at home in Astatula, Fl. on July 10, 2020 of natural causes (formerly of Hebron, Ky.
He was born 2/14/1929 in Burlington, Ky to Mabel & Dolpha Sebree.
Lindy was retired from the Fisher Body Division of General Motors Corp. Norwood, Ohio were he was a material clerk. He proudly served in the US Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict.
He also had a Cincinnati Post Times Star newspaper route for many years in the Hebron, Burlington area and coached Knothole Baseball in a Hebron.
He is preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Peggy Ann Eades Sebree on 5/9/2020.
He is survived by son & caregiver William (Bill) Sebree Astatula and daughter Linda (Roger) Powers of Williamsburg Ky. Grandchildren, Andrea Beegle (Jason) Florence, Ky, Erin Sebree Peoria, Az, Alyson (Rob) Baluchi Cold Springs Ky, Tyler Sebree (Shelby) Elsmere Ky, Leslie Croley (Tim), David Powers, Jason (Candice) Powers, Great-grandchildren, Addyson Croley Madelyn Powers, all of Williamsburg Ky.
With current conditions of the Coronavurus Pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Lindy & Peggy will be held at a later date along with burial together at Hopeful Cemetery Florence, Ky.
Donations may be made in their name to; Hopeful Lutheran Church, 6430 Hopeful Road, Florence, Ky 41042 Or hopefulchurch.org