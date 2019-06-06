|
Linnie Beatty
West Chester - Linnie Beatty (nee Esco) age 91, passed away on June 4, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carl Beatty, devoted mother of Patricia (Jerry) Bone, David (Glenda) Beatty and Denise (Ron) Cain, loving grandmother of 7 and great- grandmother of 11. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at West Chester Church of the Nazarene. 7951 Tylersville Rd. West Chester, Ohio 45069. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to on Linnie's behalf. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019