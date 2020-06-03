Lisa Heidel
New Richmond - Lisa Diane Heidel, a resident of New Richmond, passed away June 2, 2020 at the age of 49. She was born in Brown County, Ohio, cherished daughter of Paul Heidel and the late Dolores Heidel (nee Haufler). Lisa was the beloved sister of Timothy Heidel, Thomas Heidel (Carol), Teri Gegenheimer (Stewart), Sue Heidel and the late Robert John Heidel, and adoring aunt of Andrew Heidel (Laura). Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, June 7 from 2-4 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8 at 11:00 AM at St. Bernadette Church in Amelia. Interment to follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Richmond. Memorial contributions, in Lisa's name, may be made to the National Down Syndrome Society at ndss.org or Clermont County Residential Homes (CARH, c/o The Vivian Hensgen Home, 1710 St. Rt. 50, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.