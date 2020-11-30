1/
Lisa Karen Hastings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Karen Hastings

DeMossville - Lisa Karen Hastings, 61, a resident of DeMossville, KY passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2020 at Villaspring of Erlanger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sunday January 18, 1959 in Pineville, KY, she was the daughter of Lemuel Johnson and the late Gracie Marie Roark Helton.

In August of 1984, Lisa was united in marriage to Stephen Michael Hastings; he preceded her in death on January 25, 2008. She was the Executive Secretary for Gateway Community & Technical College, formerly Northern Kentucky Technical College. She was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton Co. High School.

Survivors include her father: Lemuel (Tina) Johnson of Clarkston, MI; one son: Zach (Shelby) Hastings of Walton, KY; one sister: Jeana Billman of Vanceburg, KY; four grandchildren also survive: Landon, Bristol, Stephen and Elijah Hastings, who lovingly called her "Mamaw". Also surviving are aunts and uncles: June (David) Haste of Bronston, KY, Sonny (Brenda) Roark of Monroe, OH, Mossy Greer of Cincinnati, OH; she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ron Helton.

Visitation will be Thursday December 3, 2020 at Stanley Funeral Homes (Crittenden location) from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00. Burial will follow in the Crittenden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to: American Diabetes Foundation in care of Stanley Funeral Homes.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved