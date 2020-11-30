Lisa Karen Hastings



DeMossville - Lisa Karen Hastings, 61, a resident of DeMossville, KY passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 26, 2020 at Villaspring of Erlanger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born Sunday January 18, 1959 in Pineville, KY, she was the daughter of Lemuel Johnson and the late Gracie Marie Roark Helton.



In August of 1984, Lisa was united in marriage to Stephen Michael Hastings; he preceded her in death on January 25, 2008. She was the Executive Secretary for Gateway Community & Technical College, formerly Northern Kentucky Technical College. She was a 1977 graduate of Pendleton Co. High School.



Survivors include her father: Lemuel (Tina) Johnson of Clarkston, MI; one son: Zach (Shelby) Hastings of Walton, KY; one sister: Jeana Billman of Vanceburg, KY; four grandchildren also survive: Landon, Bristol, Stephen and Elijah Hastings, who lovingly called her "Mamaw". Also surviving are aunts and uncles: June (David) Haste of Bronston, KY, Sonny (Brenda) Roark of Monroe, OH, Mossy Greer of Cincinnati, OH; she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ron Helton.



Visitation will be Thursday December 3, 2020 at Stanley Funeral Homes (Crittenden location) from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00. Burial will follow in the Crittenden Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to: American Diabetes Foundation in care of Stanley Funeral Homes.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store