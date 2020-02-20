Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Alexandria, KY
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home
Alexandria, OH
Florence - Lisbeth Alexandra Plavsic, 5 years old of Florence, KY, passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020. She was a kindergarten student at Yealey Elementary. She loved music, make up and fashion, and often talked about becoming a rock and roll singer. She loved animals, especially dinosaurs and unicorns. She dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and helping animals.

She leaves behind her mother and father, maternal grandfather and step sister. Her deepest wish was always to become an older sister.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 1 pm ~ 4 pm. The funeral service will begin at 4pm. Memorials are suggested to Cooper Funeral Home in memory of Lisbeth.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
