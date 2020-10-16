1/
Listermann Ruth Ellen
Listermann Ruth Ellen

Cincinnati - Ruth Ellen Listermann, 83 years old, loving wife of the late Donald Vincent Listermann, Sr., devoted mother of Donald, Jr. (Jackie), Dennis (Keith), Timothy (Tanya), James (Jan), Julie, Edwin (Kim), and Christopher (Erin); proud grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:25 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services to be held at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church located at 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45252, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Graveside internment for the immediate family only will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery following the church service. Walker Funeral Home assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in their mother's name to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online donations to be made at hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate, or by mail at Hospice of Cincinnati, P. O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
