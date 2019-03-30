Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:15 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:15 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
Union Township - Lloyd B. Combs, 75, of Union Township, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. He was born September 21, 1943 in Jackson, KY, son of the late Lloyd Combs and Lorene McIntosh. He was married to Christine Endres Combs for 38 years, who survives. In addition to his loving wife, Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Gidget Gafford and husband John of Las Vegas, NV; son, Whitney J. Combs of Aurora, IN and his grandchildren, Hayden, Roma, Evan and Jameson. Lloyd's wishes were to be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 5:00 PM, until the time of the memorial service at 6:15 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Scott Land will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society, 4025 Filager Rd., Batavia, OH 45103 or the . Please sign his online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019
