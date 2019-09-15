|
|
Lloyd Darrell Bennett
Erlanger - Lloyd Darrell Bennett was a simple man. A man who loved his family with his whole heart. He was proud and honored to be the father of three children, and the Pawpaw of 6. When he left this world unexpectedly on September 11th at the age of 60, he left a hole in their hearts. Darrell loved working with his hands and could always be found tinkering with something or other. He liked watching football and Nascar. He enjoyed his western movies and history shows too. Darrell was a sensational storyteller. An old story was always new every time he told it, as there'd be some detail he added, took out or amplified. Darrell was many things, but he'd tell you that the greatest of all was being a Pawpaw. He leaves behind his father, Wilson Bennett; children, Dustin (Jenny) Bennett, Alisha Bennett, Sean (Mary Ann) Bennett; sisters; Beverly, Brenda, Elaine, Lisa, Renee; and grandchildren, Taylor, Kari, Kara, Rylee, Dylan and Jace. He is preceded in death by his mother Nadine Bennett. Visitation will be Monday, September 16th, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service after. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019