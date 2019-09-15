Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Darrell Bennett

Add a Memory
Lloyd Darrell Bennett Obituary
Lloyd Darrell Bennett

Erlanger - Lloyd Darrell Bennett was a simple man. A man who loved his family with his whole heart. He was proud and honored to be the father of three children, and the Pawpaw of 6. When he left this world unexpectedly on September 11th at the age of 60, he left a hole in their hearts. Darrell loved working with his hands and could always be found tinkering with something or other. He liked watching football and Nascar. He enjoyed his western movies and history shows too. Darrell was a sensational storyteller. An old story was always new every time he told it, as there'd be some detail he added, took out or amplified. Darrell was many things, but he'd tell you that the greatest of all was being a Pawpaw. He leaves behind his father, Wilson Bennett; children, Dustin (Jenny) Bennett, Alisha Bennett, Sean (Mary Ann) Bennett; sisters; Beverly, Brenda, Elaine, Lisa, Renee; and grandchildren, Taylor, Kari, Kara, Rylee, Dylan and Jace. He is preceded in death by his mother Nadine Bennett. Visitation will be Monday, September 16th, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service after. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now