Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
859-485-4352
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Walton, KY 41094
Walton, KY - Lloyd J. Poore, age 79, of Walton, KY, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired Office Manager for Roadway Express after working there for over 30 years. Lloyd loved playing and watching sports. In his youth, he played basketball for Walton Verona High School and held the 9th Region all-time scoring record until 1986. Later he enjoyed playing fast pitch softball, traveling to many states for tournaments. Recently, he enjoyed watching U.K. basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, and Walton Verona Sports. He especially enjoyed watching his granddaughters, Jessica and Ashley Poore play softball. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jewel Poore and brother, Deane Poore. He is survived by his loving wife (of 39 years), Charlotte Bonar Poore; sons, Jerry Poore (Melissa), Trent Poore, Kevin Poore (Claire), Timothy Crouch, and daughter, Betty L. Bromley (Greg); grandchildren, Jason Bromley (Jana), Joshua Bromley (Desiree), Jessica Poore, Ashley Poore, and Haley Poore; great grandchildren, Catherine, Joseph, Payton, Rylan, and Kynlee Bromley; and siblings, Darlene Plunkett and G.J. (Doris) Poore. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Walton, KY. Entombment will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 or the Walton Verona Athletic Assistance Fund, in memory of Lloyd Poore, 30 School Rd., Walton, KY 41094. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019
