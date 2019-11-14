|
Lloyd King
Cincinnati - passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1923 in Winfield, TN. to the late Ransom and Margaret King. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mildred King (nee Perry); his children, Belinda, Lisa and Alan; 7 granddaughters and 1 grandson; 5 great-grandsons; and 1 great-great-grandson. Visitation on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 4pm-8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Ln., Cinti. 45211. Funeral on Monday at 10am at the funeral home. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019