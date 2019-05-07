|
Lloyd Melvin Sexton, Sr.
Covington - Lloyd Melvin "Walkie" Sexton, Sr., age 93. Resident of Covington, KY. Passed to his eternal home on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood, KY. He was a WW#2 Army veteran. A retired Truck Driver for Melvin Aston Trucking Co., Cincinnati, OH. Member of Teamsters local #100 ALF/CIO union and Pohlman-Linneman VFW Post,Covington, KY. Preceded in death by his: Wife Betty Dean Reams Sexton (11-04-2007), daughter Marcella J. Hatton (02-19-2008) and parents, Delbert and Blanche Miller Sexton. He is survived by his: sons, Russell L. (Michelle) Sexton, Lloyd M. (Jeannie) Sexton, Jr. and Lee Roy (James Kasper) Sexton; 11-grandchildren and 22-great grandchildren: Visitation 4:00PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home. Service 10:00 AM Thursday, May 9th Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. Military Honors and interment Big Bone Baptist Church Cemetery, Union, KY. On-line condolence may be expessed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 7 to May 8, 2019