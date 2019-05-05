|
Lois A. Bergmann
Ft. Thomas - Lois A. Bergmann (Nee Toy), 81, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on May 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas, KY. Lois was a retired School Teacher with the Southgate Public Schools. Lois loved her family dearly. Lois was an avid golfer, she loved tennis, participated in Bridge Club, the Book Club and was an active member of the Highland Country Club. Lois also enjoyed many European trips with friends and family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents James L. Toy and Lillian (Goodpaster) Toy. Lois is survived by her husband, Paul Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY, sons, Dave (Katie) Bergmann of Oak Hill, VA, and, Jeff (Theresa) Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY, and her brother, Joseph (Shannon) Toy of Lexington, KY. Lois is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Bergmann of Alexandria, VA, Ella Bergmann of Chicago, IL, Alli (Scott) Jacobs of Lexington, KY, Kelly (Ryan) Hurley of Morrow, OH, and Ashley Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave. in Newport, KY. Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:30 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the St John's United Church of Christ. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or St. John's United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019