Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
415 Park Ave.
Newport, KY
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St John's United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Bergmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Bergmann

Obituary Condolences

Lois A. Bergmann Obituary
Lois A. Bergmann

Ft. Thomas - Lois A. Bergmann (Nee Toy), 81, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on May 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ft. Thomas, KY. Lois was a retired School Teacher with the Southgate Public Schools. Lois loved her family dearly. Lois was an avid golfer, she loved tennis, participated in Bridge Club, the Book Club and was an active member of the Highland Country Club. Lois also enjoyed many European trips with friends and family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents James L. Toy and Lillian (Goodpaster) Toy. Lois is survived by her husband, Paul Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY, sons, Dave (Katie) Bergmann of Oak Hill, VA, and, Jeff (Theresa) Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY, and her brother, Joseph (Shannon) Toy of Lexington, KY. Lois is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Bergmann of Alexandria, VA, Ella Bergmann of Chicago, IL, Alli (Scott) Jacobs of Lexington, KY, Kelly (Ryan) Hurley of Morrow, OH, and Ashley Bergmann of Ft. Thomas, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 415 Park Ave. in Newport, KY. Funeral Ceremony will be held 11:30 am Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the St John's United Church of Christ. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or St. John's United Church of Christ 415 Park Avenue Newport, KY 41071. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now