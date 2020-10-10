Lois A. Cox
Latonia - 81, passed away on October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Lois had spent 21 plus years at Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital as a Receptionist. She was a Lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. Lois was preceded in death by her Parents, Sherman & Winnie Cox; Sister, Carolyn Jones. She is survived by her Nephews, Ken Luke & Bill Luke, many extended family members and a Host of Friends. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church from 10 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Calvary Baptist Church General Fund 3711 Tibbatts Street Latonia, KY 41015. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
