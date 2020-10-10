1/1
Lois A. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Cox

Latonia - 81, passed away on October 9, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Lois had spent 21 plus years at Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital as a Receptionist. She was a Lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher. Lois was preceded in death by her Parents, Sherman & Winnie Cox; Sister, Carolyn Jones. She is survived by her Nephews, Ken Luke & Bill Luke, many extended family members and a Host of Friends. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church from 10 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Calvary Baptist Church General Fund 3711 Tibbatts Street Latonia, KY 41015. Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave an online condolence.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved