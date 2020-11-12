1/1
Lois A. (Auberger) Otte
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Otte (nee Auberger)

Green Twp. - Lois A. Otte (nee Auberger). Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Otte for 62 years. Devoted mother of Kathy (Mark) Nease, Mark (Sherry) Otte, Bruce (Kim) Otte, Debbie (John) Schilling, and Chris (Jenny) Otte. Cherished grandmother of Eric (Tiffany) Nease, Samuel Otte, Sarah Otte, Benjamin Otte, Hannah Otte, Elizabeth Otte, James (Rachel) Otte, Kelly (Andy) Isaacs, Andrew (Camille) Otte, Lindsey Schilling, Nina Schilling, Aaron (Julie) Schilling, Christina (Dean) Baggett, Rachel Otte, and Jake Otte. Loving great-grandmother of Samuel Nease, Sadie Nease, Evelyn Otte, Allison Otte, Levi Otte, Madison Isaacs, Noah Isaacs, Riley Isaacs, Daniel Otte, Esther Schilling, Glory Schilling, Ari Judah Schilling, and Yoel Schilling. Dear sister of Don Auberger. Dear sister-in-law of Irma Lewis and Mae (Bob) Gilkey. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Lois entered into Eternal Life on November 10, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She was an active member of White Oak Christian Church and the Homebuilders Class. Lois was a committed Christian, a mighty prayer warrior, a faithful friend, and a humble servant. The joy of the Lord was her strength and she loved to laugh. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th from 11 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 PM at White Oak Christian Church, 3675 Blue Rock Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242 or to New Hope Pregnancy Center, 228 Thomas More Pkwy., Crestview Hills, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul R. Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved