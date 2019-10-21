Services
Lois Ann (Hahnel) Stubbs

Lois Ann (Hahnel) Stubbs Obituary
Lois Ann Stubbs (nee Hahnel)

Cincinnati - Lois Ann Stubbs (nee Hahnel), passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Lancaster Stubbs. Loving mother of the late Charles Anthony Stubbs, Sandra (Dennis) Cooney, Barbara (Gary - deceased) Schultz, Michael (Jane) Stubbs, and Joan Korn. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Hahnel and her sister Elsie Nieporte. Loving grandmother to William (Chris) Cooney, Andrew (Katherine) Schultz, Denise (Jarrett) Peppard, Scott Schultz, Kristine (Earnie) Ross, Molly Dickhaus, and Michelle (Sean) Sullivan. She was blessed to have 13 great grandchildren and 9 nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic church, 8939 Montgomery Road, on Wednesday October 23rd. Visitation is from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Donations may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
