1/
Lois Cahill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Cahill

Alexandria - Lois "Jeannie" Cahill, 93, of Alexandria and formerly of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st at the Seasons at Alexandria. She was a retired Administrator with Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Ft. Thomas. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Ortrude Cahill and cousin, Albert Schwartz, Jr. She is survived by her cousin-in-law, Betty Schwartz; and 2nd cousins, Darlene Goodrich, Richard (Joan) Schwartz & Albert (Stacy) Schwartz, III. Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Due to her many years of volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft Thomas, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved