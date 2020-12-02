Lois Cahill
Alexandria - Lois "Jeannie" Cahill, 93, of Alexandria and formerly of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 1st at the Seasons at Alexandria. She was a retired Administrator with Blue Cross & Blue Shield and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Ft. Thomas. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Ortrude Cahill and cousin, Albert Schwartz, Jr. She is survived by her cousin-in-law, Betty Schwartz; and 2nd cousins, Darlene Goodrich, Richard (Joan) Schwartz & Albert (Stacy) Schwartz, III. Due to state COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Due to her many years of volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft Thomas, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.