Lois Cox Roberts
Independence - passed away surrounded by her loving family at Village Care Center in Erlanger on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Corbin, KY on August 11, 1924; the daughter of the late William and Elsie (nee Taylor) Treadway. Lois was a longtime member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher. She worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service before retiring after 24 great years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed attending the local YMCA to swim and walk. Her greatest joy, however, came from spending time with her family whom she loved so much. Aside from her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her three brothers, Ewell Treadway, Arliss Treadway and Franklin "Denton" Treadway; and two sisters, Beatrice Bolen and Ruth Bramel, who passed only a day before on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Lois is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years, Paul Roberts; caring daughters, Patricia Whipple, Mary Wise and Kathleen Stone; cherished sons, Jefferey Cox, Robert (Sue) Cox, Dan (Janice) Roberts and David (Amy) Roberts;18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn her passing and continue to cherish her memory. Arrangements are being handled by Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Homes. Out of respect and at the request of Ruth's family, Lois' family has agreed to have a joint visitation and funeral service so that the sisters can be reunited once more. The visitation for both Lois and Ruth will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Linneman Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Avenue, Erlanger, KY 41018. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. The most Reverend Colburn Hooten will officiate. A graveside service for Lois will take place at 1:00 PM the following day, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015. Expressions of sympathy are suggested in Lois' name to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11969 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, KY 41051. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home or you may mail a donation to the address above. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a condolence message for the family or to share a kind memory of Lois, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019