Lois Flischel
Florence - Lois Ann Flischel (née Ritchie), 92 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Lois was born in August of 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to her late parents, Walter and Anna Ritchie. Lois is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Raymond J. Flischel. Left to mourn her passing is her children, Raymond W. Flischel (Cindy), Cindy Daniel (Bill), Barry Flischel (Christy), David Flischel (Pamela), and Jeff Flischel (Cindy). She will also be greatly missed by her 10 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her Brother, Sonny Ritchie and Sister, Dorothy Morgan. Lois was a loving homemaker and enjoyed tennis, golf, and volleyball. She was an active and longtime member of the Florence Lions Club. A Private Graveside Service will take place at the convenience of the family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: Florence Lions Club, 29 LaCresta Drive, Florence, Kentucky 41042.

Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
