Lois Gerlaugh Lissauer (nee Mills)
On November 13, 2019, Lois Gerlaugh Lissauer (nee Mills), beloved mother of Arthur Woods Lissauer, Kate Douglas Lissauer Whelan and her husband John, William Potter Lissauer and David Mills Lissauer, loving grandmother of Katrianne Alexandra Lissauer, Chloe Aristea Lissauer, Benjamin Ted Lissauer and Dylan Woods Lissauer, loving great grandmother of Laela McClushion, Elias McClushion, Raphael Whelan and Lilienne Green, loving mother-in-law of Daphne Georgelakos Gaddis.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 10 AM at the Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Baltimore, MD. Interment at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Lorain County, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lois's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019