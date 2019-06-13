Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
2421 Princeton Rd.
Hamilton, OH
Cincinnati - Haggard, Lois E. (nee Wilson). Loving wife of Ronald H. Haggard for 62 years. Dear mother of Michael and Mitchell and the late Mark Haggard. Cherished grandmother of Mike, Tyler, Austin and Alex Haggard and the late Caleb. Great-grandmother of Laylianna, Addilyn an Jiaden. Sister of the late Ron Wilson. Passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 81. Graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1 PM. (Please meet inside the gate at 12:45 PM.) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to donor's favorite charity. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 13 to June 14, 2019
