Newport - Lois Jean Hale, 78 of Newport, KY passed away on October 15th, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. She was born on December 16th, 1940 to her parents Elijah and Lorna (Byrd) Burns. She was a homemaker and also had worked for Hutch Sporting Goods. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Hale and children; Dwayne Hale and Karen Hale and sister; Judith Jones

She will be missed greatly by her children; Jeffrey Hale, Diana (Michael) Ashcraft, Sheila Greatorex, Teresa Adkins, and Lisa Tilley, along with her brother Owen Burns. She also leaves behind 13 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at the funeral home with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
