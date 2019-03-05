Lois Hall



Villa Hills - Lois (Kinman) Bruns Hall, 88, Villa Hills, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Lois was very active in civic organizations in Villa Hills, she worked in real estate and was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 4 in Florence. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Rita (Dave) Freiermuth; her parents, Riley and Mary Kinman; sisters, Leetta McGovern, Laverne Collins, Lenora Edwards, Margie Beers and Arlene Swanson. Lois is survived by her children, Helen Hall, Greg (Kathy) Bruns, George (Shirley) Bruns, Dotty (Kurt) Hummeldorf, Diane (Don) Campbell and Missy Bruns and her brother Riley (Joceil) Kinman. Also surviving are her 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and her beloved companion Doug Bickel, his family, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, Kentucky on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. immediately followed by a prayer service. Internment will be held at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. A reception will be held 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Villa Hills Civic Club, 729 Rogers Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum, 635 Phillips Drive, Wickliffe, KY 42087. Online condolences can be expressed at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary