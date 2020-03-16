|
|
Lois Hampton
Leesburg, FL - Lois Yvonne Hampton, 86 years of age, formerly of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020. Lois was born in Lexington, KY to the late John W. and Cepha Kincer, II. Lois was the beloved wife of Albert T. Hampton for over 67 yrs.; loving mother of Rita Brock (Thomas), Valerie Roth (Stephen), and Rhonda Hampton (Michael Waldvogel). Dear sister of John Kincer III., Connie Coker and Martha Turner. Lois was the beloved grandmother of Tyler Brock (Liannie), Phillip Brock (Leslie), Kyle Brock (Steffanie), Olivia Hathorn (Kyle), Eric Roth (Stephanie), Jonathan Roth (Kasi), and Meredith Roth. She also leaves behind 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, relatives and dear friends. Lois and Albert enjoyed more than 50 years in Florence, KY before moving to Leesburg, FL to be with family. Lois was a long time active member of Florence Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Barnett. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY 41042 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Hope Ministries, 263 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020