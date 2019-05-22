|
Lois Irene Edmondson
Florence - Lois Irene Edmondson, 90, died peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. Lois Irene was a retired teacher having served in the Kenton County School District for 20 years.
Prior to her teaching career, Lois Irene was first a loving mother to her children; yet pursued her studies and ultimately received both a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education from the University of Kentucky. After a brief period as a second grade teacher, she found her true calling as a Special Education teacher at Ryland Heights Elementary School and was honored as Kentucky Outstanding Special Education Teacher of the Year in 1983.
Lois Irene was a devoted wife to her husband of 56 years, George Edmondson. In retirement, they travelled extensively throughout the world. Throughout her life she was an avid quilter and active member of the Licking Valley Quilters. She especially enjoyed many years preparing Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes for this Samaritan's Purse ministry through her church.
Lois Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Frank and Ressie Mae Jump, of Covington; sister, Lola Jean Jump, of Covington, and daughter, Kathleen Solter, of Flemingsburg, Ky.
Lois Irene is survived by her daughter, Emily Gail Mills, and her husband, Randy, of Frankfort, Kentucky; and her son, Gary Lee Edmondson, of Bellaire, Texas; three brothers, Ralph Elwood Jump of Ft. Wright; Roy Melvin Jump and wife, Dolores, of Brookville, Indiana; and Robert Allen Jump of Largo, Florida. Lois Irene is survived by eight grandchildren, Jennifer Woods, Kerri Metzger, Amanda Cutright, Grant Mills, Torian Robertson, Georgia Edmondson, Nathan Edmondson and Emily Edmondson. Lois Irene was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren.
Lois Irene is also survived by her church family of 37 years at Latonia Baptist Church and her many friends at Colonial Heights in Florence where she lived her final years.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Latonia Baptist Church Chapel preceding services at 12 p.m. also at Latonia Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill. Donations "In Memory of Lois Irene Edmondson" are suggested to Latonia Baptist Church, Building Fund, 38th and Church Streets, Covington, KY. 41015. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOMES are serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2019