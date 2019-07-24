|
Lois J. Doherty
Delhi Twp. - (nee Koerner), beloved wife of 52 years to the late Jerome F. Doherty, loving mother of Greg Doherty and Ann (Dana) Rowe, grandmother of Kate, Peter, Joe and John Doherty and Haley (Nick) Conroy and Natalie Rowe, great grandmother of Evelyn Conroy, daughter of the late Bernard and Allyne Koerner, sister of Joyce Koerner, Pat (Jim) Hudepohl, Mary Jo (late George) Mannix and Bernie (Connie) Koerner, sister-in-law of Marian (late Carl) Horst, also many nieces and nephews. Monday, July 22, 2019, age 78. Visitation Monday 8 AM until 9:30 AM the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Assoc. www.vittstermeranderson.com
