Cincinnati - loving wife of the late Don Harding, Sr. Loving mother of Julie (Jeff) Maurer, Douglas (Jodi) and the late Don "Donnie" Harding. Devoted grandma of 7, great grandma of 5. Sister of the late Jerry and Jack Molique and Sr. Mary Agnes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed November 3, 2019 age 83. Visitation Saturday 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Teresa Benedicta-the Cross, Bright, IN. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. For full obit check www.neidhardminges.com.
