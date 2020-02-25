|
Lois J. Moore
Ft. Thomas - Lois J. (nee Pyatt) Moore, 85, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was very passionate about gardening and reading. Lois worked in the medical records department with St. Luke Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warner Moore and her parents, Robert and Sophia Jean (nee LaBon) Pyatt. Lois is survived by her devoted children, Robert Moore and Cathy (Bob) Bertke, her loving grandchildren, Nicole (Greg) Rohr, Robert Bertke and Fr. Jason Bertke, her 6 great grandchildren and her dear sister, Margaret Black. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Friday (Feb. 28) from 9:00 am to 10:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Church, 26 E. Villa Pl. (Ft. Thomas), at 11:00 am with Rev. Jason Bertke officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Attn: Memory Care Unit, 100 Carmel Manor Road, Ft. Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020