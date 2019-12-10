Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
IHC
6000 Drake Road
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
IHC
6000 Drake Road
Lois Jean Colebrook


1929 - 2019
Lois Jean Colebrook Obituary
Lois Jean Colebrook

Cincinnati - Lois Jean Colebrook, nee Peaslee, died December 7, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio, a week after her ninetieth birthday. Born November 27, 1929, in Rising Sun, Indiana, the middle of five children, she moved away from the family farm at only 19 to find employment in Cincinnati.

Before long, she met and married Theodore Morgan Colebrook who predeceased her (2-19-2005.) Together they had four children: Theodore Peaslee, married to Cynthia Perry, parents of Augustine, Priscilla, and "little Teddy" (d. 9/15/82); John Thomas, married to Mary Jo Lanman, parents of Ben (wife, Marina Sams) and John (wife, Molly McTighe); Deborah Jean, married to Kim Hagerty (d. 8-23-2013), mother of Rachael and step-mother of Matthew Hagerty; and David James, married to Bari Taylor, parents of David and Molly. Lois was also a mother figure to many of her children's friends.

Lois is additionally survived by eight great-grandchildren (Trillium, Cooper, and Abigail Daniels; Logan Colebrook; Jane and Simon Colebrook; Morgan Buse and Winny Colebrook); one great-great-grandchild (Hazen); one brother, Vernon Peaslee, of Lakeland, Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lois was a long-time member of the Indian Hill Church, active on the Pastoral Care Committee and with the choir, once performing at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. She also volunteered at Childrens' Hospital, holding babies in the intensive care unit. Family visitation will be held at IHC, 6000 Drake Road, on Saturday, December 14, at 1:00. The Service will be held at 2:00.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
