Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Lois Jean Deaton Obituary
passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2020 from complications associated with Progressive supranuclear palsy. Jean was born June 18th, 1939, the Daughter of Robert and Deva McDaniel. She was predeceased by her husband, Clell Deaton, her sister, JoAnne (Orven) Nicely and her brother, Clete (Marlene) McDaniel. She was raised in Lockland, graduated from Lockland High School and worked most of her career at General Electric in Evendale, a place she just loved and was so proud of. She raised three boys: Ken (Kathy), Brad (Cheryl) and Randy (Nadine) Deaton. She is survived by her sons and their wives, five Grandchildren, seven nieces and their children. She was an extraordinary woman of abundant love and hugs who lived a full and rewarding life. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home in Mason on Saturday, February 15th at 10 AM until a Memorial Service at 12:30 PM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to UC Garner Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Condolences at www.muellerfunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
